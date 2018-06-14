Man Beaten To Death By Brother-In-Law, Three Others The police have manage to arrest three out out of the four accused.

Share EMAIL PRINT Shailender, 32, was beaten to death by his brother-in-law and his three brothers. (Representational) New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in outer Delhi's Kanjhawla his brother-in-law and his three brothers who did not approve of him having a relationship with their younger sister, police said today.



Three of the accused, Raju (32), Suresh, (27), and Hemraj (26) have been arrested. One of the accused, Raju, was the victim's brother-in-law. The fourth accused has fled.



The victim, Shailender, was found dead in Raju's house with injuries on his face and other parts of the body.



Initially, Raju tried to mislead the police by claiming that the victim had come to the weekly market at Anandpur Dham and had passed lewd remarks about a woman following which the people beat him up, the police said.



The accused also claimed that he had brought Shailender to his house where he died on Wednesday.



During interrogation, Raju admitted that he and his brothers Suresh, Hemraj and Ravi beat Shailender to death with sticks, belts and a pipe.



Earlier, Shailender used to live with his sister and Raju. He developed a relationship with Raju's younger sister, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said.



After coming to know of it, Raju and his brothers objected and subsequently, Shailender started living in a rented accommodation in Mangolpuri, he said.



On June 11, Shailender had come to meet Raju's sister again and was seen by Suresh. Following this the four brothers beat Shailender to death, the police officer said, adding Raju's wife had gone to her parents' home in Agra at the time of the incident.





