Man Beaten To Death By Brother-In-Law, Three Others

Three of the accused, Raju (32), Suresh, (27), and Hemraj (26) have been arrested. One of the accused, Raju, was the victim's brother-in-law. The fourth accused has fled.
The victim, Shailender, was found dead in Raju's house with injuries on his face and other parts of the body.
Initially, Raju tried to mislead the police by claiming that the victim had come to the weekly market at Anandpur Dham and had passed lewd remarks about a woman following which the people beat him up, the police said.
The accused also claimed that he had brought Shailender to his house where he died on Wednesday.
During interrogation, Raju admitted that he and his brothers Suresh, Hemraj and Ravi beat Shailender to death with sticks, belts and a pipe.
Earlier, Shailender used to live with his sister and Raju. He developed a relationship with Raju's younger sister, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said.
CommentsAfter coming to know of it, Raju and his brothers objected and subsequently, Shailender started living in a rented accommodation in Mangolpuri, he said.
On June 11, Shailender had come to meet Raju's sister again and was seen by Suresh. Following this the four brothers beat Shailender to death, the police officer said, adding Raju's wife had gone to her parents' home in Agra at the time of the incident.