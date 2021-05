The businessman, who was on the run, was caught in Gurgaon on May 16. File

A Delhi court today granted bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the hoarding of oxygen concentrators.

Delhi Police recently recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nege & Ju restaurants owned by Mr Kalra and said they were being sold at exorbitant prices.

The businessman, who was on the run, was caught in Gurgaon on May 16 and formally arrested the next day.