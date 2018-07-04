In Arvind Kejriwal's First Meet After Court Order, A Message For Officers

Armed with green signal from the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today pushed ahead on pending governance issues. The first items on agenda were the subjects of his last and worst clash with the Lieutenant Governor: The bureaucracy was told to fall in line with the top court's order and the process to begin doorstep delivery of rations was fast-tracked.

In a tweet in the afternoon, Mr Kejriwal said, "Cabinet meeting held.Directed all functionaries of Del govt to function according to the order of Hon'ble SC. Also directed to expedite proposals of doorstep delivery of rations and CCTV now."

The two issues were the ones on which Mr Kejriwal had started his nine-day sit-in protest at the house of the Lieutenant Governor last month. His protest had brought him huge support not only from the opposition leaders but also a section of celebrities.

In the afternoon, Mr Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia held a press conference, where he declared that transfer of bureaucrats will now happen with the Chief Minister's approval. Transfers and appointments of officials was one of the first flashpoints between Mr Kejriwal's government and the Lieutenant Governor.

Mr Kejrial accused the Centre of "snatching" services from the Delhi government and handing it to the Lieutenant Governor. He frequently complained that he could not appoint even a "peon" or transfer an officer of his government and said that bureaucrats didn't obey his government's orders as their cadre controlling authority was the Home Ministry.

Today, Mr Sisodia said, "IAS officers required the Lieutenant Governor's permission for posting. I have ordered that this will change. IAS officers, central services transfers will all happen based on Chief Minister's approval".