In A Respite From Rain, Delhi Sees A Sunny Day

Delhi witnessed a sunny day today. (File)

It was a sunny day in the national capital today, with the maximum temperature settling at 34.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

The capital received 4.5 mm of rainfall in the morning.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," a Met official said.

Humidity oscillated between 95 and 62 per cent, the official said.

The Met department has forecast partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain tomorrow. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, the capital had received 3.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm yesterday.

The Palam observatory had recorded 1.8 mm of precipitation during the same period. The Lodhi Road observatory recorded 7.1 mm of rain and the ridge area had traces of rainfall.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum had settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.