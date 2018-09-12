In A Movie-Like Tale, Two Girls Rescued From Delhi Brothel

A complaint was lodged in Kamla Nagar police station (File)

Two women have been rescued from a red-light area here in an operation by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The commission was informed about these women on its 181 Women Helpline, the DCW said in a statement Wednesday.

It said a team of DCW counsellors rescued them on Sunday.

The women had been held captive in a house in the Yamuna Vihar area from where they somehow managed to escape, the statement said.

Both are from Kolkata and were brought to Delhi on the false promise of employment, it added.

One of them, aged 28, had met a woman who brought her to Delhi on the pretext of getting her a job and sold her off in the GB Road area.

"She informed that she was raped by 10-15 men daily, and on refusing, she was beaten up badly and told that she would be murdered. She has informed that fairness cream was applied on her face and neck, due to which her neck has got severely burnt. She was held captive in GB road for 2-3 months," the statement read.

The second girl, aged 20, had come to the city with a woman to get a job. She was unable to land one for a long time, following which another woman duped her and sold her off in the red-light area, the commission said.

Both managed to escape and got in touch with the DCW who took them to the Kamla Market police station to register an FIR on Sunday, it said.