Heavy Rain In Delhi, Streets Waterlogged, Orange Alert Issued

It is a rainy Wednesday in the national capital, Delhi, with dark clouds looming over. The continuous rain has brought respite from the severe heat and high pollution levels. India Gate, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Mandi House, Tughlak Road and several other parts of the city are drenched. Neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad are also witnessing heavy rainfall.

Visuals from the ground show cars being driven with headlights on, to see through the rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting moderate rain (5-15 mm per hour) along with thunderstorms.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Rao Tula Ram Marg) pic.twitter.com/V3AlLZAAcE — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

The morning rain and waterlogging have led to traffic snarls at various locations. The road under the Mahamaya flyover is already flooded, and so is the one near Ambedkar Park.

Delhi Airport has issued passenger advisory as "inclement weather conditions" are expected. Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal, it said.

"Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," the advisory read.

The city is experiencing pleasant weather with temperatures down to 28 degrees Celsius, offering relief from humid conditions. The air quality index (AQI) is in a satisfactory category.

On Tuesday, several areas, including South Delhi, South East Delhi, Central Delhi, National Highway 8, the Delhi-Jaipur stretch, ITO, and AIIMS, reported traffic jams due to waterlogging.

Delhi's monsoon rainfall remains eight per cent above the seasonal average since June 29, according to the news agency PTI. The IMD data revealed that Delhi has received 234.6 mm of rainfall so far, compared to the normal of 217.5 mm.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, while the Ridge station recorded 22.4 mm and Lodhi Road registered 14.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).