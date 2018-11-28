Hearing On Petition By Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Adjourned

On November 13, Mr Prakash had approached the High Court. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned a petition filed by Delhi Government's former chief secretary Anshu Prakash, challenging the fresh breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Assembly, to March 28, 2019.

On November 13, Mr Prakash had approached the High Court challenging the fresh breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him on the basis of complaints by two of the four Assembly's committees, Protocol Committee and Question and Reference Committee.

On November 14, the court issued a notice to the Delhi government, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and the four committees of the Assembly.

Mr Prakash had earlier contended that proceedings initiated against him are clearly "violative of the Constitution" as well as the Rules of the House and termed them "illegal and unconstitutional".