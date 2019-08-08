Flyers Told To Report 3 Hours Early At Delhi Airport, Security Tightened

Flyers are requested to reach Delhi Airport minimum 3 hours in advance for all domestic flights.

Heightened security arrangements in light of recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the upcoming Independence day celebrations have prompted Delhi airport authorities to issue an advisory to flyers on Thursday, asking them to reach the airport at least 3 hours in advance.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport posted: "Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), posted on Twitter: "Attention Flyers: Due to enhanced security arrangements, flyers are requested to reach #DelhiAirport minimum 3 hours in advance for all domestic flights and 4 hours in advance for all international flights."

Attention Flyers: Due to enhanced security arrangements, flyers are requested to reach #DelhiAirport minimum 3 hours in advance for all domestic flights and 4 hours in advance for all international flights. [1/2] — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) August 7, 2019

It further said the entry to meet and greet area will be barred from 10th August to 20th August 2019. Any inconvenience caused is regretted, it said.





