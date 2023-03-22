Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi's Khan Market

4 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at a restaurant at Khan Market in central Delhi Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding a blaze at 8.47 am at 5A OTB Restaurant, Khan Market.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the site, they said, adding the blaze was in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floor of the building.

No injury or causality was reported, the officials said.

