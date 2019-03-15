Fire Breaks Out At Office In Delhi

Officials said no casualty was reported in the incident. (Representational)

A fire broke out at an office in Delhi's Jaitpur area today, fire officials said.

The fire department received a call at around 1.55 PM and dispatched four fire tenders to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire was successfully brought under control at around 2.30 PM, they said adding no casualty has been reported.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.