Electric Bus Overturns In Delhi's Rohini, 3 Injured

Three persons were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus they were travelling in overturned in Delhi's Rohini Sector 15 area on Sunday morning, police said. The front windshield of the electric bus shattered in the incident that took place at the KN Katju Marg police station limits.

#WATCH | Delhi: DTC electric bus overturned in Rohini Sector 15 of KN Katju Marg police station area, three people were injured in the accident, currently the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital.



According to police, the three injured individuals are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The exact reason behind the accident is still unknown, but the bus driver is being interrogated, police said.

More details are awaited.On November 4, a man was killed while another was injured after a DTC bus hit them in Delhi's Rohini area.

The accident happened near Mother Divine School in Rohini. Reportedly, the driver had lost control of the bus and hit a car and some two-wheelers, and was later taken into custody.

