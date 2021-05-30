Now, A Drive-Through Vaccination Centre At Delhi Mall

The fee for getting vaccinated at the facility in DLF Avenue mall in Saket is Rs 1,100.

A two-day drive-through vaccination camp for people in the age group of 18-44 years is being organised at a mall in the national capital.

People can now drive their car to DLF Avenue mall in South Delhi's Saket and take the jab while staying in the comfort of their car.

Max Hospital has collaborated with DLF Avenue mall to carry out the two-day camp.

The vaccination process takes 15-20 minutes. After taking the jab, the beneficiaries are given a waiting period of 30 minutes in the parking lot.

Doctors are present at the centre to address any adverse effects one may experience.

23-year-old Antara Madhvan was one of those who got vaccinated at the centre. "This was very convenient. We did not have to wait in queues for hours. This way we reduce exposure to the virus," she said.

The centre is functioning between 10 am to 4pm today and tomorrow and there are 200 slots each on both days.

The COVID-19 lockdown has been extended for another week in the national capital.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 956 new cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 more deaths from the infection while the positivity rate fell to 1.19 per cent from a high of 36 per cent in March, according to data shared by the health department.