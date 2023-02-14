Delhi Woman's Body Found In Freezer At Dhaba, Owner Caught, Was Dating Her

Police said the woman's body was found inside a freezer (Representational)

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside a freezer at a dhaba in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh today, the police said.

The police said the woman was killed two-three days ago and her body was kept inside the dhaba's freezer. The dhaba owner, Sahil Gahlot, has been arrested.

The woman was a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the police said.

"The dhaba owner, Sahil Gahlot, has been apprehended on suspicion," a police officer said.

Police officer Vikram Singh said Gahlot and the woman were in a relationship.

"Gahlot was to marry another woman. When his girlfriend came to know about it, she confronted him and insisted that he marry her instead," the police officer told ANI.

Enraged by this, Gahlot killed her and hid the body inside the freezer of his dhaba.

"She was killed two-three days ago," the police officer said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.