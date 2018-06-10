Weather Office Predicts Light Rainfall In Delhi Today The minimum settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi. (File) New Delhi: Mercury slipped by several notches in the national capital a day after the city was hit by a dust storm, with the minimum temperature settling at a pleasant 23.4 degrees Celsius.



The relative humidity recorded in the morning was 70 per cent.



"The minimum settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Weather today is pleasant due to rains and thunder storm yesterday," a MeT Department official said.



The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky and very light rains or drizzle later in the day.



The minimum temperature recorded at other weather stations were -- Lodhi Road (25.3 degrees Celsius), Palam (23.6), Ayanagar (22.7) and Ridge (15).



Yesterday, the minimum temperature had settled at 30 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the maximum was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius.



