Delhi To Receive Heavy Rain Tomorrow, Says Weatherman

Delhi experienced a sultry day on Monday, even as the weatherman has forecast heavy rain for Tuesday in the national capital.

The weather body has predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi likely to be settling around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively tomorrow.

The maximum temperature in Delhi today was recorded two notches above normal at 35.5 degrees Celsius. "The minimum temperature settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year," a Met official said.

The Safdarjung observatory received 2.8 mm rainfall while the Ridge area recorded 5.2 mm rainfall. The Palam observatory, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories recorded nil rainfall on Monday.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius.

