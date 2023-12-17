Orphan Teen Kidnapped, Forced Into Prostitution For Months Rescued: Delhi Cops

The girl is being counselled and further investigation is ongoing, said police (Representational)

Delhi police have arrested three persons for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Irshad, Hasibul, and his wife Sanjary - all residents of Bihar.

Police said that information was received about a sex racket running in a house in the Sadar Bazar, after which a team raided and rescued the girl.

The girl, a native of Bihar, was found confined at a house at Katra Atma Ram of Sadar Bazar.

The operation uncovered that the purpose of her confinement was prostitution, and she was reportedly kidnapped and forcibly kept at the specified address.

"It was revealed that the girl was trafficked by the accused from Bihar. She was kept locked in a room, where she was being forced into prostitution," they said.

"The victim was kidnapped, confined and forced into prostitution for months by the three accused persons who have been arrested," they said while adding that the girl is an orphan and was kidnapped from her native place 5-6 months ago.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC, POCSO and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at Sadar Bazar police station.

The girl is being counselled and further investigation is ongoing, said police.

