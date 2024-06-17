Delhi Man Shoots Sister-In-Law Dead Over Monetary Dispute, Arrested

Police said Sachin Kumar was caught hours after shooting his sister-in-law on Sunday. (Representational)

A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law over a monetary dispute in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Monday.

The woman was admitted to a hospital after she was shot at on Sunday afternoon but she succumbed to her bullet wound on Monday morning, they said.

Police said Sachin Kumar, a cook, was caught hours after shooting his sister-in-law Neetu on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jindendra Kumar Meena said Sachin and Neetu were having a monetary disputed due to which he allegedly killed her.

Police are interrogating Sachin, Meena said.

