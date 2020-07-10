Delhi High Court Dismisses Sharjeel Imam's Plea Against More Time For Probe

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in the case related to violent protests against Citizenship Act (File)

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC, challenging a trial court order granting more time to police to conclude the investigation.

Justice V Kameswar Rao pronounced the verdict through video conferencing and said the detailed order will be uploaded on the court's website.

"I have dismissed the petition," the judge said.

The Delhi Police had opposed Sharjeel Imam's plea saying there was no infirmity in the trial court's April 25 order by which the agency was granted three more months, beyond statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sharjeel Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar's Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University here in December last year.