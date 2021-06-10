Delhi Gangster, Released On Bail Last Year, Goes On Murder Spree

Shahrukh was recently seen firing in the air at what appears to be a wedding function.

A notorious gangster who was released on bail last year has become a major headache for the Delhi Police with several investigations into murder cases citing his involvement in these crimes, officials said.

Since his release from jail last year, Shahrukh has been involved in several murders, attempt to murder, and also a gang war, they added.

A resident of Ambedkar Nagar in ​​South Delhi, Shahrukh was recently seen firing in the air at what appears to be a wedding function. In the video, Shahrukh is seen firing three-four times in the air, putting the lives of many, including several children seen near him, at risk.

Shahrukh (in blue shirt) is said to be a close associate of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, who is currently lodged in jail.

He was also involved in a gang war in Mandawali in East Delhi during which he fired several rounds, police officials said.

The Delhi Police has now formed special teams to arrest Shahrukh.

