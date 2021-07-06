Woman, Son Allegedly Killed With Dumbbells In Delhi

The police have registered a case of murder and started an investigation (Representational)

A man and his mother were killed in Delhi's Palam area by unknown persons, the police said today.

The assailants killed 27-year-old Gaurav and his 52-year-old mother, Babita, with dumbbells. The family lived in Palam's Rajnagar area, they said.

Gaurav's father Krishna Swarup Sudhir works as an accountant with the Indian Air Force and is currently posted at the Palam Air Force Station.

Gaurav, who used to earlier work at an IT firm in Hyderabad, has been unemployed for the past year.

The police have registered a case of murder and started an investigation.

Delhi, which reportedly saw a significant dip in crime rate in 2020, reported 196 cases of murder till June 15, 2021, according to the Delhi Police's record.