Delhi Gangrape Survivor Says Parents Took Rs 5 Lakh To 'Settle' Case The girl told police that her parents were paid Rs five lakh from the accused to force her to change her statement in court.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Police have launched a manhunt to arrest her father, who is on the run. (Representational image) New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl has alleged that her parents tried to force her to change her statement in court in favour of the two men accused of raping her in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday.



The girl told police that her parents were paid Rs 5 lakh from the accused to force her to change her statement in court, news agency PTI reported.



Based on her statements, police arrested her mother. A manhunt has been launched to arrest her father, who is on the run.



The girl's mother has been sent to judicial custody.



The girl alleged that her parents initially tried to convince her to change statement but soon started beating her up when she refused to relent.



The 16-year-old girl had gone missing in August last year after which her parents had filed a police complaint. She returned after a week and told police that she was held captive by two men who raped her. The two men were arrested.



According to Delhi Police,



The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases the accused was known to the victim, with friends or family friends being the perpetrators in 38.99 per cent of the cases.



Neighbours were the accused in 19.08 per cent of the cases and relatives were involved in 14.20 per cent of the cases.



Employers or co-workers were the perpetrators in 3.86 per cent of the cases, the statistics said.



(with inputs from PTI)



A 16-year-old girl has alleged that her parents tried to force her to change her statement in court in favour of the two men accused of raping her in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday.The girl told police that her parents were paid Rs 5 lakh from the accused to force her to change her statement in court, news agency PTI reported.Based on her statements, police arrested her mother. A manhunt has been launched to arrest her father, who is on the run.The girl's mother has been sent to judicial custody.The girl alleged that her parents initially tried to convince her to change statement but soon started beating her up when she refused to relent.The 16-year-old girl had gone missing in August last year after which her parents had filed a police complaint. She returned after a week and told police that she was held captive by two men who raped her. The two men were arrested.According to Delhi Police, more than five rape cases were reported on an average every day in the national capital last year, and in most incidents the accused was known to the victim.The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases the accused was known to the victim, with friends or family friends being the perpetrators in 38.99 per cent of the cases.Neighbours were the accused in 19.08 per cent of the cases and relatives were involved in 14.20 per cent of the cases. Employers or co-workers were the perpetrators in 3.86 per cent of the cases, the statistics said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter