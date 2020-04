Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi: 28 COVID-19 Cases From Delhi Cancer Hospital, 4th Patient Tests Positive

Delhi Coronavirus Cases: The Delhi State Cancer Institute was shut down on April1.

A hospital in Delhi has become a coronavirus hotspot with 28 cases emerging from it so far, after a doctor reportedly contracted the infection from her brother who had returned from the UK.

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported this morning from the Delhi State Cancer Institute. These include a patient, an attendant and one security guard.

The hospital, which already had 22 cases, including three cancer patients and three doctors, had been shut down on April1.

It all started with a doctor who tested positive after her brother and her sister-in-law returned from the UK. She had visited their house last month, said Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.

Several cancer patients have been moved to another private hospital after COVID-19 testing.

Cancer patients are immune-compromised patients and are a high-risk group for coronavirus, say doctors at the hospital.

Delhi has 1,154 coronavirus cases, including 24 deaths.

Across India, the number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 9,152, including 308 deaths. 35 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.



World 18,48,556 Cases 13,02,496 Active 4,31,852 Recovered 1,14,208 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 18,48,556 and 1,14,208 have died; 13,02,496 are active cases and 4,31,852 have recovered as on April 13, 2020 at 8:09 am.