Coronavirus - Odd-Even Rules In Delhi's Wholesale Markets Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Coronavirus: 4 special task forces will ensure effective social distancing in the mandis.

The Delhi government will implement a system like its odd-even traffic rationing scheme in the capital's wholesale markets, allowing traders to sell their produce only on alternate days, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the crowded "mandis".

Speaking to news agency PTI, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that the government has also decided to stagger the timings for the sale of vegetables and fruits in these markets.

"Vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6 pm in all wholesale markets in Delhi," he said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the minister.

There are five major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital, including the Azadpur mandi, the Ghazipur mandi and the Okhla mandi. There two wholesale grain markets or "anaj mandis" in Najafgarh and Narela as well.

According to the odd-even rule, sheds under which hundreds of traders sell vegetables will be allowed to operate according to their numbers on alternate days, Mr Rai said.

The minister also said that the Delhi government has formed four special task forces to ensure effective social distancing in the mandis in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi has reported over 1,100 coronaviruses cases so far, including about 750 of those linked to the massive religious congregation organised by Islamic missionary group Tabhlighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area last month.

"746 patients are from Markaz area and 408 others are from Delhi. There are 1,102 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospitals including 50 who are in ICU and six on ventilator support," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI on Monday.

He said Delhi has currently identified 43 hotspots as containment zones which have been sealed and only essential services are being allowed.

"If three or more cases are reported in a locality, we declare it a hotspot. We seal the area and sanitise it. Residents of that area are screened. We have also started random testing. Rapid testing kits are awaited," he said.

