Delhi Woman Allegedly Kills In-Laws, Husband Was At Home During Crime

Delhi Police is questioning a woman, her husband in Chhawla double-murder. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman in West Delhi has been accused of killing her parents-in-law amid a nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The husband of the accused, Kavita, and their two children - a six-year-old and an eight-year-old - were at the house when the murders happened, the police said, adding that the her husband is also a suspect in the case.

The police was informed about the double-murder at 11 am today. Kavita allegedly strangled the elderly couple - Raj Singh, 61, and Omwati, 58, - and then stabbed them to death at their home in west Delhi's Chhawla locality, according to the cops. The role of her husband - 37-year-old Satish Singh - is not yet clear.

Both the bodies were found in one of the bedrooms, said police. "At 11:15 am, a call was received at police control room (PCR) in Chhawla regarding the murder of two persons at Durga Vihar, Phase-2. As cops reached the crime scene, bodies of the elderly couple were found inside a room on a bed. Sharp cut marks were found on their faces," said a police officer.

Property dispute has come across as one of the motives of the crime during the initial investigation.

Cops are questioning Kavita and her husband in the double-murder case; no arrests have been made so far.

The nation is under a lockdown since March 25 to tackle the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 700 people in India, infected more than 23,000. Delhi has reported over 2,000 cases already and strict measures are in place to ensure social distancing, check the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.