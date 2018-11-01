Guidelines Set To Report Air Pollution Violations On Social Media In Delhi

Top court directed the CPCB to immediately create a social media page. (Representational)

Following the Supreme Court's direction, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has put up guidelines for the public to file complaints of air pollution in Delhi-NCR on its social media page, website and through its mobile app.

On October 29, the top court directed the CPCB to immediately create a social media page on which citizens could file their complaints regarding pollution directly "to be acted upon by the task force responsible for implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)".

Following its direction, the CPCB gave out a number of ways through which the public can file their complaints.

These include posting complaints on the official page of the CPCB on Facebook and Twitter, filing them through its official website or the Sameer app developed by it.

Delhi's air quality nosedived in the last two weeks which, among other reasons, is due to violations. Taking note of it, the CPCB was asked by the apex court to create a transparent system where people could lodge complaints.