'BJP Once Supported Delhi's Statehood...': Raghav Chadha On Services Bill

Raghav Chadha slammed the BJP over the Delhi services bill

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has called the passing of the Delhi services bill in the Lok Sabha today "a dark moment for Indian democracy".

Mr Chadha's tweet follows another tweet by AAP boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said Home Minister Amit Shah did not offer a "single valid argument" on why such a bill is needed.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha today amid a walkout by the opposition during voting.

"The passing of the Delhi Ordinance Bill in the Lok Sabha is a dark moment for Indian democracy. The BJP, once a supporter of Delhi's statehood, has betrayed the people and its own leaders. This undermines the democratic rights of our citizens. It's a shameful act, disregarding the will of the people and insulting our Constitution and democratic values," Mr Chadha tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal has sought the opposition's support against the bill, particularly in the Rajya Sabha, where the government does not have a majority. However, with the support of three key regional parties who are not part of the INDIA opposition bloc, the bill is expected to comfortably sail through the upper house on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the government's bill to override a Supreme Court order on who controls bureaucrats in the national capital.

"This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the centre to make laws for Delhi," Mr Shah said, referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been fighting a war against the centre over the control of Group-A officers in the NCT administration.

In May, the centre made an ordinance that overturned the Supreme Court judgment handing over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government. That ordinance was overwritten by the bill.