Sacked Employee Planned Delhi Couple's Murder, They Killed Help Too

A couple and their domestic help were murdered at their three-storey home in Delhi on Tuesday in what police say was an "act of revenge" by a formal employee.

Police said the main accused and his girlfriend were sacked a few ago by the woman, Shalu Ahuja, who ran a beauty parlour on the ground floor of the building in Ashok Nagar.

She sacked the duo citing "unprofessional behavior" after she found out about their relationship. Her husband Sameer Ahuja also had an argument with the main accused when he was being fired by his wife, police said.

The man felt humiliated and plotted revenge to kill the Ahujas.

He discussed his plan with his girlfriend and two friends - Sachin and Sujit - who agreed to help him. They then roped in two more men.

While the bodies of Shalu and the domestic help Sapna were found on the ground floor, Sameer was found dead on the first floor of the building with injuries on his face and head.

Their two-year daughter was found sleeping covered under a blanket on the first floor. "They did not kill her because they could not find her," an official said.

The throats of both the women had been slit with a blunt weapon, police said, adding that Sameer's head was smashed, probably with a frying pan that has been recovered from the spot.

After scanning the footage of a CCTV camera, police found that the accused had come to the house on two motorbikes at around 8 am.

As the domestic help was at the house when the incident happened, they killed her as well, officials said.

Sameer and Sujit have been arrested and a search is on for the main conspirator, his girlfriend and the two other accused - who are missing.