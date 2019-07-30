Army Officer's Body Found On Railway Track In Delhi

Identity card of the Army officer whose body was found on a railway track in Delhi

An Army officer's body was found on a railway track in Delhi on Monday morning. The officer has been identified as Captain Diwakar Puri, who was from the Army Medical Corps and was a resident of Delhi.

His body was found on a track at the Old Delhi Railway Station around 11:20 am; a Shatabadi train had passed on the track around that time.

"Captain Diwakar Puri attended a training in Lucknow and was returning to Delhi on Shramjeevi Express. He had boarded the train at 5.45 am," a railway official said.

The official added that Captain Puri had got his posting and was to be stationed in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officer was reportedly woken up by a coach attendant at the Old Delhi railway station. He reportedly forgot his luggage as he left; the luggage was later deposited with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Initial probe by the police suggests that it is a case of suicide.

The body of the officer has been sent for post-mortem. Police sources said that the cause of death is still unknown.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.