'AAP Has Learnt To Compromise With Corruption': Alka Lamba On Congress Leader's Exit

Alka Lamba recently left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has learnt to compromise with corruption, said Congress leader Alka Lamba after party colleague Parlad Singh Sawhney switched sides on Sunday.

Contesting on an AAP ticket in the 2015 assembly elections, Alka Lamba had defeated the 68-year-old politician -then a member of the Congress - from Chandni Chowk constituency.

"There are serious charges of corruption against Parlad Singh Sawhney, who is a four-time MLA. He contested against me in the 2015 assembly election but came third," she told news agency ANI. "AAP has learnt to compromise with corruption. They are patronising corrupt people."

Mr Sawhney had joined AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day. The 68-year-old politician said he took the decision because he was impressed by the development work carried out by the ruling party.

Welcoming him into the party, Arvind Kejriwal said he was extremely happy that Mr Sawhney deciding to become a part of AAP's success story. "AAP started as a movement. There are times when parties lost their vision after coming to power, but that was not the case with AAP. We have done revolutionary work in the last few years," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh also expressed happiness over the development. "He will become one of our strongest pillars. We are very happy," he said.

