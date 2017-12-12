Afghan Couple Arrested For Entering Delhi Airport With 'Edited' Ticket

Sayed Omar and his wife Nazila Sayed were held around 6.30 p.m. in the check-in area of Terminal-3.

Delhi | | Updated: December 12, 2017 20:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Afghan Couple Arrested For Entering Delhi Airport With 'Edited' Ticket

The couple was handed over to the IGI Police for legal action (File Photo)

New Delhi:  An Afghan couple was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of gaining entry to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by showing an 'edited' ticket, an official said.

Sayed Omar and his wife Nazila Sayed were held around 6.30 p.m. in the check-in area of Terminal-3. 

"We caught the couple as they were roaming suspiciously in the check-in area. The couple said they had gained access to the airport by showing an edited ticket of Kabul-bound flight SG-21, by which their daughter was scheduled to travel," a Central Industrial Security Force official told IANS. 

The couple was handed over to the IGI Police for legal action, he added.

Trending

Delhi airportIGI Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................