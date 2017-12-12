Afghan Couple Arrested For Entering Delhi Airport With 'Edited' Ticket

An Afghan couple was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of gaining entry to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by showing an 'edited' ticket, an official said.Sayed Omar and his wife Nazila Sayed were held around 6.30 p.m. in the check-in area of Terminal-3."We caught the couple as they were roaming suspiciously in the check-in area. The couple said they had gained access to the airport by showing an edited ticket of Kabul-bound flight SG-21, by which their daughter was scheduled to travel," a Central Industrial Security Force official told IANS.The couple was handed over to the IGI Police for legal action, he added.