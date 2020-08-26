3 Arrested For Attacking On-Duty Cop, Tearing His Uniform In Delhi: Police

Delhi Police have seized two vehicles from the accused (Representational)

A businessman, his son and his son's friend were arrested by the Delhi Police for assaulting a policeman who attempted to break up a fight over a road accident, officials said. The accident, according to the Delhi Police, took place in the city's Chittaranjan Park area on Monday.

Two of the accused, Rohan and Anish Raghav, were fighting when the policeman reached the spot. As he tried to stop the fight, they abused him and fought with him, and also tore his uniform, the police said.

Police further said that Rohan's father Ajay Mahipal also arrived at the spot and started abusing and fighting with the cop.

After this, they were brought to the CR Park police station where they continued fighting with the police personnel.

While Ajay Mahipal is said to be the owner of a company based in Haryana's Sonipat his son, Rohan, and his friend, Anish, are students of Mass Communication at a reputed college in Noida.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three and two vehicles have been seized by the police.