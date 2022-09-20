NDTV 24x7 Wins Most-Trusted English News Channel, Again

For the eighth time in recent years, NDTV has been recognized as the country's "Most-Trusted English News Channel".

The recognition comes from an organization called TRA, which studied 1,000 Indian brands for this year's rankings.

Apart from "Most Trusted English News Channel", NDTV 24x7 has also been declared the "Most Desired English News Brand".

For a news channel, nothing matters more than the trust of its audience. Ratings can be bought; trust is earned. NDTV is so grateful to its partners and to its audience for supporting its commitment to No Hate-For-Profit year after year.

Earlier this year, the prestigious Reuters Institute at Oxford University said its survey in India established NDTV 24x7 as the country's most-popular news channel and its website, ndtv.com, as the most-popular online source of news.