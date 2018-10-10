Woman Bank Official In Assam Shot Dead In Car By Biker: Police

Woman was was declared brought dead to the hospital. (Representational)

A woman bank official was shot dead inside her car by an unidentified assailant in Kamrup district near Guwahati on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, when the chauffeur driven car slowed down at Agiathori area, a man on a motorcycle wearing a helmet broke the car's window pane and shot her from close range.

Her driver rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The woman was identified as Junu Sarma, an official of Dadara branch of a nationalised bank.

The driver has been detained for questioning, the police said adding that the cause of the attack is not immediately known.

Search for the assailant has been launched.