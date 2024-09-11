Waiter Asked For Food Bill, Customers Dragged Him For 1 Km By Car

A Maharashtra waiter's attempt to ask customers to pay their food bill turned into a nightmare after he was dragged for over a kilometre by their car. CCTV footage shows the waiter trying to stop the customers from leaving by opening their car door but they keep driving, dragging him along, police said.

According to reports, three men came to eat at a roadside hotel on Mehkar-Pandharpur Palkhi highway in Maharashtra' Beed district on Saturday.

They parked outside the hotel and ate their meal. After they finished their food, the three men returned to their car and asked the waiter to bring them the UPI QR code scanner so they could pay for it.

When the waiter came to their car, the three had an argument. Suddenly, one of the men, who was the only one outside the car, ran and jumped inside the vehicle, in an attempt to run away.

In a bid to stop them, the waiter opened the car door but it reversed quickly and drove away with the waiter hanging from the door.

Another man, presumably an employee of the hotel, chased the car and threw a brick at it but the car sped away.

A second CCTV camera captured the car racing away with its door still open.

Police said that the three men held the waiter hostage for the night.

After stopping the car at a secluded spot, they beat him and stole Rs 11,500 from his pocket. The waiter was also blindfolded and kept in the car the entire night on Saturday, police said.

He was let go the next morning.

A case has been registered at the Dindrud police station. Further investigation is on.