Two Cinema Theatres Destroyed In Fire In Vizag

Five fire engines are present at the spot tackling the situation.

Two cinema theatres were gutted in a huge fire in the city today, the police said. No casualties have been reported.

A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the Kanya and Sree Kanya theatres located in the same building at Gajuwaka area.

According to the police, a sweeper noticed smoke coming out of the building and alerted the staff, but by the time fire engines rushed to the spot, both the theatres were completely gutted.

Firefighting personnel with eight fire engines battled to douse the blaze. The loss is estimated to be Rs. 3 crore.