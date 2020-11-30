Three Killed After Motorcycle Collides With Car In West Bengal

The three men, who had fallen off the two-wheeler, were taken to a nearby hospital. (Representational)

At least three persons were killed when a motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a four-wheeler on National Highway-512 in West Bengal's Malda district, a police officer said on Monday.

All three of them, in the age group of 18-20 years, were drunk, the police officer said.

According to the officer, the motorcycle collided with the SUV, which was on its way to Balurghat, around 11 pm on Sunday in the Gajol police station area.

The occupants of the SUV, however, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Local people informed the police, following which the three men, who had fallen off the two-wheeler, were taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, the officer said.