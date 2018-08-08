Teacher In UP's Hathras Suspended For Peeping While Girls Changed Uniform

A teacher of a government school in UP suspended for peeping through the window as girls were changing

A teacher at a government primary school has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district for allegedly watching girls changing clothes, police said today.

The incident happened in a village in Hasayan area -- around 350 km from Lucknow -- yesterday, when some students, who were given free uniforms, complained that one of their teachers - Omendra - was peeking through a window while they were changing clothes, an official said.

Parents of the girls gathered at the school and beat up teacher. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Harischandra suspended the accused after an initial investigation found him guilty, the official said.

Advertisement

A complaint has been filed and the police are carrying out a detailed investigation of the matter, he added.