Video Shows Student Hitting Official With Chair At Gandhi Ashram In UP's Raebareli

Students at the Gandhi Sewa Niketan Ashram in Raebareli beat up a woman welfare official

A woman welfare officer posted at the Gandhi Seva Niketan Ashram in Chak Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district has alleged that a group of students abused and even beat her up at the behest of the Ashram's administration.

"I work at the Gandhi Seva Niketan Ashram. The manager of the institution provoked the students to beat and abuse me. I was hit with chairs and slapped by children. I am here to file my complaint with the District Magistrate," Mamata Dubey told reporters.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV cameras at the Ashram.

#WATCH A child welfare official, Mamata Dubey, was thrashed by students at Gandhi Sewa Niketan in Raebareli, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZCBGJeZ8Z3 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2019

It is still not clear why the staff at the Ashram would want her to be beaten up, and why the manager would provoke the students.

"The administration of the Ashram has been troubling me for a while now. Two days ago, the door of the washroom was locked while I was inside," Ms Dubey said, adding that "The students did it."

Mamata Dubey:I was locked up in washroom at Gandhi Sewa Niketan by the children, when I talked to authorities about it,they said that children can do whatever they want.When I went there after 2 days,I was beaten by the children.I also went to complain to district administration. https://t.co/I67GEVOWPApic.twitter.com/rFjCjTtFLi - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2019

"When I spoke to the authorities about it, they said that children can do whatever they want. When I went there after two days, I was beaten by the children. I also went to complain to district administration," she said.

In her complaint, Ms Dubey said she has been mistreated several times in the past.

The police is investigating the incident and are yet to issue a statement.

More details are awaited.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.