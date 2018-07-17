Number Of Deaths In Jammu Waterfall Accident Rises To 8

The incident had happened when a large number of people were taking a bath under the waterfall

A 50-year-old woman, who was injured in the Siar Baba waterfall accident, died at a hospital in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.



A huge boulder had rolled down a 100-feet high waterfall at Talwara village, killing seven persons and injuring 33 others on Sunday last.



The incident had happened when a large number of people, mostly from Jammu district, had gathered at the picnic spot and some of them were taking a bath under the waterfall.



Babli Devi, a resident of Gangyal and one of the critically injured persons, succumbed to injuries at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital at Kakryal near Katra this morning, the officials said.



All the 33 injured were admitted to hospital on Sunday evening and being provided free treatment by the shrine board.



Of them, five of the seriously injured are recuperating in Intensive Care Units while four of whom were operated upon by the neurosurgery team of the hospital.



