Man Kills Elderly Couple, Drags Bodies For 500 Meters On Highway In Bihar: Cops

A man was held for allegedly killing an elderly couple in the industrial police station area in Bihar's Bhagalpur, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Azad, who is a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"A man allegedly killed an elderly couple by hitting them with a rod and bricks. After this, he dragged the bodies for nearly 500 metres on the National Highway and threw these in trash. The accused was identified as Mohammad Azad, a resident of Fatehpur", said Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police, Bhagalpur.

Police are trying to identify the victims, said the SP.

SP Ranjan further added, "After the incident, the police immediately arrested the accused. The incident has also been caught on CCTV in which the accused was shown dragging the bodies on the highway".

The accused is mentally challenged, the SP added.

