3-Year-Old Allegedly Kidnapped From Railway Platform In Jodhpur, Raped

The child was sleeping with her mother on a railway platform when she was allegedly kidnapped and raped.

The Government Railway Police has arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl after kidnapping her, while she was sleeping with her mother on a Jodhpur railway station platform, an official said Thursday.

Jodhpur railway police station in-charge Ravindra Bothra said his men swung into action and arrested the accused. The police then sent the baby to hospital for treatment, he said.

SHO Bothra said the girl's parents, both farm labourers had been sleeping at the railway platform at the Ria Ka Bagh railway station on Wednesday night.

Waiting for a train to Ramdeora, the family had fallen asleep with the girl by their side at around 11 pm.

As the accused Kailash Chand saw the girl sleeping with her parents, he picked her up and took her to bushes a little away from the station.

Meanwhile, the parents of the girl woke up and began looking for her, the SHO said, adding they eventually reported the matter to the GRP.

A farm labourer and native of Asind in Bhilwara, Kailash had himself come to Jodhpur in search of work, the SHO said.

