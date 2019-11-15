Leg Of Woman Hurt In Accident To Avoid Falling AIADMK Flagpole Amputated

Anuradha Rajeswari was hit by a truck after she tried to avoid a falling AIADMK flagpole

The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, who was injured after a truck hit her scooter while she was trying to avoid a falling flagpole of the AIADMK in Coimbatore, was amputated from the knee on Friday.

Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident happened. She is admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

She got hurt in both her legs, but due to severe injury, her left leg had to be amputated from the knee, hospital sources said.

The accident has sparked a row with the opposition DMK raising the issue of installing flagpoles especially after a banner allegedly put by an AIADMK worker fell on a woman, Shubhasree, and she was run over by a truck in Chennai in September.

