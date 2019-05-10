Independent Candidate From Sonipat Lok Sabha Seat Shot At

Two men fired shots through a window of the room in which the candidate was sleeping. (Representational)

Independent candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha seat Satish Raj Deshwal was shot at by two men wearing masks at his office, the police said today. However, Mr Deshwal escaped unhurt.

The incident took place around 5am on Thursday when two attackers fired shots through the window of the room in which Mr Deshwal was sleeping.

The men had used a ladder to reach the room located on the first floor, city police station in-charge Sandeep said.

He said a team led by him has been constituted to probe the incident and no arrest has been made in this connection so far.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered some cartridges from there, he said.

Mr Deshwal is in the poll fray as an Independent and he has set up his office at Barota village in Sonipat. He stayed at a room in the office after poll campaigning on Wednesday night when the incident occurred hours later.

CCTV cameras installed in his office have recorded the two attackers, the police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.