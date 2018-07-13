In Maharashtra, Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Killing Disabled Husband

Police today arrested a woman, her lover, and his friend in connection with the killing of her physically-challenged husband.
Body of Sheikh Rashid was found by the roadside in Kalamb Chowk on March 18.
The woman had claimed that her husband was mowed down by a vehicle.
On a tip-off, police today arrested Firoza Bano, 40, her lover Mohd Aizaz Mod Qureshi, 29, and the latter's friend Imrajuddin Sadikuddin Sayed (42), a police official said.
He said Qureshi and Sayed allegedly killed Sheikh using a stone at the behest of Bano.