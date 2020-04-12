Man, Wife, Son Found Murdered In Chhattisgarh: Police

The police said that robbery might not be the cause as nothing was missing in house (Representational)

A couple and their teenage son were found murdered today morning in their house in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, the police said.

The police identified the dead as Yashwant Sahu (47), his wife Maheshwari (45) and their 17-year-old son Devendra.

"They were found in a pool of blood with severe wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons. It was found by the couple's daughter who lives in a house nearby. We have recovered two blood-soaked axes from the spot," he said.

It seems more than one person carried out the murders, and robbery may not have been the cause, as nothing was missing from the house, he added.