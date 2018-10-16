Green Court 'Shocked' By Drainage System, Waste Disposal In Agra

The Green Court has sent a committee to Agra to ascertain the factual position with regard these issues.

The National Green Tribunal has termed as "shocking", the condition of drinking water supply, sewerage, drainage system and solid waste disposal in Agra and sought a report on the issue within two months.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a committee comprising Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, a nominee of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Agra District Magistrate, Agra to ascertain the factual position with regard these issues.

The green panel said the CPCB will act as nodal agency and will inform other members and a report may be furnished within two months by e-mail.

"We are satisfied that since earlier report of the NEERI was 20 years back, much water has drawn under the bridges in the last 20 years. An updated report on the matter is necessary to deal with the current scenario," the bench said.

It said that although, a regional committee has been constituted by the tribunal to oversee compliance of earlier directions of the tribunal with regard to implementation of solid waste management Rules, the panel for the North Zone covers a very long area and therefore a separate committee needs to be constituted for the purpose.

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the green court that the problem of drinking water supply, sewerage drainage system and solid waste disposal has been considered and instructions issued.

It said there are two water works stations in the city treating 369 million liters per day (MLD) water against requirement of 400 MLD and after new project is operative, the water supply shortfall will be covered.

As regards the sewerage, it was stated by the state government that 514 kms sewer line has already been laid and the 336 kms remains while nine Sewage Treatment Plants are operating as on date.

For more cities news, click here.