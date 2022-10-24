Girl, 3, Found Dead In Room, Autopsy Confirms Rape: Punjab Police

The autopsy has confirmed that the girl had been raped. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was found dead in a dry fodder room in a village field in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Monday.

The autopsy conducted at a local government hospital on Monday evening confirmed that the girl had been raped. Her body was found Sunday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Hoshiarpur, Surinder Pal said the girl had been missing from her house since Sunday morning.

Her family could not find her despite searching for her at various places.

During the examination of footage from CCTV cameras installed in the village, police found that a 14-year-old boy from the same village had taken her with him.

Strangulation marks were also found on the neck of the girl, said police. Police said raids are being conducted to apprehend the boy.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

