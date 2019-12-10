Boat Capsizes Off Gujarat Coast, 7 Fishermen Missing

The capsized boat, however, was found floating off Gir Somnath coast (Representational)

Seven fishermen remained missing three days after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, officials said on Monday.

The boat, Moine, from Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district, had set sail on December 3 for fishing with seven fishermen on board, they said.

On the night of December 6, the boat capsized in the Arabian Sea due to unknown reasons and all the seven fishermen on board went missing, as per information provided to police and fisheries department by its owner Ismail Ishub Bharach.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched a search and rescue operation, but none of the seven fishermen have been found yet, the officials.

The capsized boat, however, was found floating off the Gir Somnath coast, they said, the rescue operation was still underway.

The missing fishermen have been identified as Bharat Chudasama, Dinesh Solanki, Kachara Solanki, Jesa Vansh, Arvind Chudasama and Jenti Makwana, all residents of adjoining Gir Somnath district.