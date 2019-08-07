Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu After Cloudburst

Sudden flow of water in Kullu has been reported after cloudburst. (Representational image)

A car was washed away today in flash floods after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said.

The Maruti 800 vehicle has been washed away near New Sabzi Mandi in flash floods after the cloudburst at Hallan Badgran. Two people in the car are safe and are being rescued, senior police officer Gaurav Singh said.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the station house officer of the area are on the spot, and the fire brigade has been informed, Mr Singh said.

Sudden flow of water in the area has been reported after the cloudburst, the police officer said, adding that assessment about loss to property was being done.

More details are awaited.

