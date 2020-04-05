Over 1,000 Attend Tribal Procession In Rajasthan Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus: The community is a denotified nomadic tribal group (Representational)

More than 1,000 people belonging to the Kanjar tribal community assembled for an annual procession in Ramnagar village of Bundi district in violation of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Police said five people, who allegedly organised the event, were arrested and sent to judicial custody for violation of the lockdown and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by inviting a congregation of around 1,500 people and holding a community event on Friday, a day after Ram Navami. One person involved in the matter is at large.

Meanwhile, action was initiated against three officials and two police personnel stationed in the area for not reporting the event to the district administration.

The community is a denotified nomadic tribal group in the region that have historically been known for committing dacoity and other illegal acts.

As part of their community customs, the procession of Neja, known in local parlance as Neja ki savari, is taken out every year with community oracles to mark the conclusion of nine days of Navratras either on the day of Ram Navami or a day after the festival.

Around 1,500 people of the community gathered in Ramnagar village on Friday, a day after Ram Navami, to watch and offer prayers to the Neja procession taken through the main areas of the village.

Bundi Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said a large number of people of the Kanjar community in Ramnagar village assembled at the place despite imposition of Section 144 of CrPC and the ongoing lockdown.